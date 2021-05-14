Robert VanVoorhis

Beallsville
Robert Raymond "Ray" VanVoorhis, 71, of Beallsville, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Canonsburg.
He was born November 24, 1949, in Brownsville, a son of the late Isaac R. and Lena B. Marks VanVoorhis.
Mr. VanVoorhis worked for several area businesses including McDaniels Tire Service, Atcheson Sanitation and Mock's farm.
Ray enjoyed building Legos, going to the post office and meeting people there, flea marketing, watching old movies on TV Land and giving stuffed animals to younger children in the community. He also enjoyed working on bicycles and riding his own bike in Beallsville. His favorite time of year was Pike Days.
Surviving are a sister, Twila Settles of Beallsville; two nephews, Robert Copechal (Sharalee) of Washington and Grant McClelland (Allison) of Beallsville; seven great-nieces and nephews, Taylor, Conner, Isaac, Vivian, Eli, Harper and Dawson.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Stanley VanVoorhis; and brother-in-law Richard Settles.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of services, Monday, May 17, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, with Pastor Kevin Carpenter officiating. Interment will be private.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
