Robert Von McCargo

Robert Von "Bass" "Whitey" McCargo, 49, of Uniontown, formerly of Connellsville, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born September 2, 1970, in Connellsville, a son of Darlene McCargo and George Shelton.
He was formerly employed by Stone & Company of Connellsville.
Whitey dearly loved his family, socializing with people, and sitting on his porch listening to music.
Whitey is survived by his children, Jared McCargo, Jordan McCargo, Ajha Coleman, Ajrion McCargo and Anthony Glenn; grandchild Bentley Glenn; siblings Denise McCargo, Stephanie McCargo, Bonita Hairston and husband Robert, Dorthy Shelton, Robert Cooper, William Shelton, James Shelton and wife Arnita, Kathy Hose, Dale Govan, Gloria Yansanel, and Barbara Jones and husband Richard; and several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Whitey was predeceased by his mother, Dalene McCargo; his father, George Shelton; maternal grandparents Harry and Thelma McCargo, Edwin Davis and Martha Williams; a brother, Terrance McCargo; and a nephew, Tre McCargo.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service with Apostle Solomon dotson officiating, Friday, August 14, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033. Interment will be private. Following the service, Whiteys' family will provide refreshments at East Park to celebrate his life.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time.
