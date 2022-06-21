Uniontown
Robert W. Balchak, 91, of Uniontown, passed on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Born July 2, 1930 in Lemont Furnace, son of the late Emory and Anna Pular Balchak.
Beloved husband of 67 years to Eva Lou Glover Balchak; father of Kathy Ryan of Uniontown, Colleen (Paul) Antonini of Zelienople, Tom (Colleen) Balchak of Wildwood, N.J. and Tim (Desiree) Balchak of Belle Vernon; grandfather of Chris Ryan, Erin Ryan-Ragasa, Matthew Antonini, Jennifer Pimplaskar, David Antonini, Stephanie Dally, Tom Balchak II, Alicia Donahue, Deidra Balchak and Timothy Balchak Jr.; 12 great-grandchildren, a brother, Edward Balchak; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Julia; and his other siblings.
Robert was a veteran of the Korean War, a member of the Catholic War Veteran's Post #1669, the South Union Fire Department, and St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown where he was very active.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.