Connellsville
Rev. Robert W. Ellenberger, 94, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Bob was born in Vanderbilt, August 27, 1926, the son of John Ellenberger and Estelle Corbin Ellenberger.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by seven brothers and seven sisters.
Bob was a 1944 graduate of Dunbar High School then serviced as a corporal from the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, he graduated of Nyack College with a degree in theology. He serviced at the Martindale Alliance Church, Acmetonia Alliance Church, Jeannette Alliance Church, Aliquippa Alliance Church, Grandview Alliance Church, West Brownsville Alliance Church and after retirement he was the visitation ministry at the Cherry Tree Alliance Church in Uniontown for 16 years. Bob was a clergy member of the medical board at Uniontown Hospital and youth director for the Greensburg Alliance Area. He loved people and people loved him.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are his loving wife of 71 years, Florence Ritcher Ellenberger; a son, Rev. Robert D. Ellenberger and wife Robin of Portsmouth, Va.; a daughter, Lynda Moler and husband Fred of Sterling Heights, Mich.; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, in the Cherry Alliance Church, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown. Interment will be private but a time of gathering and a memorial service will be held in the Cherry Tree Alliance Church from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 2, when a celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Goodin officiating.
Condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cherry Tree Alliance Church.
