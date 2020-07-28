Uniontown
Robert W. Fields Jr., 53, of Uniontown, a son of Robert and Goldie Fields, passed on to his God Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He will be remembered lovingly by his sister, Cheryl; his son, Rob; and many family members and lifelong friends.
Known for his work with Fields’ Tree service, his love of music and making you laugh, he will certainly be missed.
Services are private and memories and condolences may be expressed at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.