Robert W. Foster

Uniontown
Robert W. "Rob" Foster, 56, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in his home.
He was born January 2, 1966 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Robert P. Foster and Dorothy Wood Foster.
Rob graduated from Uniontown High School. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Rob worked as an inspector for Westinghouse in New Stanton. He was an avid Steeler's fan. He loved his Harley and going on fishing trips.Left to cherish Rob's memory are fiancee, Melanie Hyjurick of Uniontown; son, Evan Hyjurick (Diana Shumar) of Uniontown; daughter, Sarah DiGiacomo (Jon) of Washington; sister, Rebecca Brennsteiner (Brandon Zinsky) and son, Ryder of Uniontown and grandchildren, Charlotte, Caroline and Claudia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA where the family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 1 to 7 p.m. followed by a service celebrating Rob's life at 7 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Anderson. Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Rob can be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Belmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or Fayette Friends of Animals, PO Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Face Book page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.