Robert W. Myers, 52, of Fairchance, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born February 24, 1970 in Hopewell, Va.
Preceding him in death is his father, Robert Allen Myers; brother, Richard Allen Myers; maternal grandparents, Walter and Adele Brisky and paternal grandparents, Henry and Goldie Myers.
Surviving is his mother, Joyce A. Myers-Miller; son, Robert Myers and wife Ashley; daughter, Abigail Campbell; son, Benjamin Campbell and daughter, Arissa Myers; grandchildren, Lillian, Amara, Maverick, Luka and Jaxsyn; sister, Sherri Myers-Silbaugh and brother-in-law, James “Bean” Silbaugh and their two fur babies, Brody and Bentley; sister-in-law, Milani Myers; niece and nephews, Jessica, Allen, Adam and Andrew Myers; lifelong best friend, Joseph W. Embacher IV.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Ron Hudson officiating.
