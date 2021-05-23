Robert W. Nehls Jr. passed away Sunday, May 2, 2020.
A memorial will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in the Amvets Post 103, Hopwood, with a memorial service at 3 p.m.
