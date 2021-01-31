West Brownsville
Robert W. Opel, 91, of West Brownsville, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021.
He was born August 6, 1929, in Lambert, to the late Daniel and Carrie Wiley Opel.
Rob was a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces.
He was the owner and operator of Opel's Garage for over 60 years and a member of the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene.
Robert is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna Jane Miller Opel; four children, Debbie Gola (Elmer) of Newell, Bob Opel (Cindy) of West Brownsville, Janice Hoffman (Bill) of Mt. Pleasant, Kathy Peck of West Brownsville; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was one of 11 children and is survived by a sister, Ruth Momeyer; two brothers, Ron and Dan Opel.
Friends will be received in the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 73 Promised Land Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, with Pastor Rodney Johnson officiating. A private interment will be held in Taylor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 73 Promised Land Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423.
