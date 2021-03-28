Robert W. Pegg

Robert W. "Buzz" Pegg, 94, of Pickerington, Ohio, formerly of the Youngstown / Boardman, Ohio area, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in his home.
He was born August 30, 1926, a son of the late Robert and Helen Pegg.
Buzz was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. For his service, he was awarded the American Area Campaign Medal, the WWII Victory Medal and the Air Crew Insignia.
He lived the majority of his life in Youngstown/Boardman, working at Bochert Brothers Painting.
Buzz was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He was a devoted husband, father and brother; a good, good man who did not know a stranger.
Surviving are two sons, Bob Pegg and Sam Pegg (Deanna); and a sister, Bonnie Sealy of Brownsville.
Buzz was preceded in death by his wife, June Pegg, who died in August 2020; and three sisters, Joanne Stathers, Betty Moore and Sis Kennedy.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery. Full military rites will be accorded graveside by the U.S. Navy and Hancock-McCune-Horn American Legion Post #705 Centerville.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
