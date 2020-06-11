Uniontown
Robert W. Reckard, 91, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Robert was born July 25, 1928, in Phillips, a son of William and Grace Pinkey Reckard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Krepps and Connie Sigler.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet Brownfield Reckard; his daughter, Debbie Atkinson and Gino Yocabet of Uniontown; and a brother, James Reckard of Sarasota, Fla.
Robert served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1951. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 47 and the American Legion Post 51. He retired from Uniontown Hospital in 1993.
Friends will be recieved from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of a funeral service, Friday, June 12, in THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where military rites will be accorded by Amvets Post #103.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert to the Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
