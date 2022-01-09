Robert W. Williams

Uniontown
Robert "Bobby" W. Williams, 81, of Uniontown, surrounded by the presence and love of his children, Robert Eric Williams and Robin Meadows, was reunited with his beloved dog, Samie, on the eve of the New Year.
Bobby was born on September 11, 1940, the only son of Robert P. and Mearl Williams of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Uniontown.
He was the owner of C & C Used Cars, on the end of Main Street, in Uniontown, until he retired.
He was an avid long distance walker, known to many as "the man walking on the bypass with the orange walking stick".
His legacy is his children and his granddaughters: His son, Robert Eric Williams of Farmington; his daughter, Robin D. Meadows (Steven) of Uniontown; his granddaughters, Alexandra Meadows of Scranton, Brooklyn Williams of Farmington, Dr. Justine Hamborsky (Alex) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Sera Meadows (Shane Johnson, fiance) of Washington, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.
Interment is private.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Uniontown Hospital Emergency Department, especially the ER nurse, "Savannah" for the compassionate care extended to our father on New Year's Eve. God was with us through their care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.