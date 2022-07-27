Uniontown
Robert W. Wilson, 86, of Uniontown, passed Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with his wife and children at his side. He was born March 21, 1936, in Uniontown, a son of Woodrow and Clara Mae Cupp Wilson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Arleen Faris Wilson; his children, Robert J. (his late wife Karen) Wilson, Greg A. Wilson, and Susan L. (Tim) Ranck, all of State College; grandchildren, Robert Tyler (Melissa) Wilson, Allison Stine, Abigail, and Jayne Wilson; great-grandchildren Robert Emmett and Ella Rae Wilson; his sister-in-law, Joann Wilson.
In addition to his parents and daughter-in-law, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Wilson.
Bob was a salesman for Nabisco and a member of St. George Maronite Church of Uniontown.
Bob had many joys in his life, but none more important than his family and extended family. His eyes lit up when he spoke of them, the pride evident with every word. As a husband there was none better, as a father he was a teacher, a role model and an inspiration, and as a pappy, old pappy and Uncle Bob, he was loving, kind and caring. He never knew a stranger and made all those he touched feel like the most important person in his life. He would go out of his way for anyone in need, always the first one to help and the last one to leave. We are all better for knowing him and blessed to get to love him. He will be missed beyond words.
Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Saturday parish rosary at 9:30 a.m. in St. George Maronite Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, where a funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. (attendees meet at church). Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. An incense service will be at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
As an alternative to flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Association.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
