Smock
Robert Wayne Walters, 89, of Smock, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his residence, with loving family by his side. He was born March 24, 1930, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lawrence J. and Loretta Pearl King Walters; a daughter, Terri Lynn Walters; and three brothers, Jim, John and Herbert Walters.
Robert was a member of the Upper Middletown United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 51 and NUVFW Post 8543. He served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. Robert was the proud owner and operator of Park Place Body Shop and was an avid car buff and collector of several cars. Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Marguerite R. "Marge" Kubic Walters; daughter Debra Ryeczek and husband John of Point Marion; son Lawrence J. Walters and wife Kathy of White; two grandchildren, Ashley Van de Voorde and husband Matthew, and David Ryeczek; great-grandson Eric Van de Voorde; and a sister, Patricia Wilson and husband Jerry of Rices Landing.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Homecare for the loving care they provided Robert during his recent illness.
Funeral services are private under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
