Robert William Miller

Connellsville Township
Robert William “Bob” Miller, 63, also known to close family and friends as “Hoss,” went to be with his Lord after a courageous battle with cancer and kidney disease Friday, August 12, 2022, with his wife by his side at UPMC East in Monroeville.
Bob was born August 4, 1959, in Glenshaw, and resided in Connellsville Township since 2004 when he married Jennifer Canada Miller. Bob had a wonderful life and in turn provided an amazing life for his wife.
Bob was a graduate of Shaler Area High School. He retired from Michael Baker International in Moon Township.
Bob was an avid racing hockey and football fan. He had very fond memories of many trips to race tracks around the country to watch NASCAR races with his brothers, nephews and his father as well as many friends. He loved motorcycles and was a former motorcycle mechanic. He was a “Corvette Man” as well.
Throughout his life he had many jobs and many roles, but none more important to him than being a loving and generous husband, son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Miller, Sr., who passed in 2021; as well as his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Anna Mary and Michael Canada.
Along with his wife of 18 years, he is survived by his beautiful, loving and strong mother, Josie Miller of Glenshaw; his two brothers, Howard Miller, Jr. and wife Ruth, Charles Miller Sr. and wife Mary Ellen, both of Glenshaw; a sister, Debra Rubel and husband Frank of Pittsburgh; sisters-in-law, Susan Cole and husband John of Connellsville, and Michele James and husband Mike of Marion, Ind. He had 11 special nieces and nephews, Frank Rubel (Brooke) of Glenshaw, Jonathan Miller of Baldwin, Charles Miller, Jr. of Cranberry, Eric Miller (Christina) of Cranberry, Alex Miller of Glenshaw and Kassandra Deem (Alex) of Pittsburgh, Adam James (Adri) of Chicago, Ill., Stephanie Wright (James) of Marion, Ind., Jonathan Cole (Elizabeth) of Indian Head, Michael James (Kristen) of Houston, Texas, and Carly Burncheck (Jacob) of Connellsville. He had 13 great-nieces and nephews, Julianna Miller, Madison Wright, Kaiden Burncheck, Sophie Wright (who was his special Goddaughter), Jacob Michael Burncheck, Jaylee Mantz, Bolden Cole, Isabella Burncheck, Jaxen Mantz, as well as, Ariauna, Cody (Kelsie) and Belle Hickman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m., the time of a prayer service, Thursday, August 18, with Fr. Paul Lisik officiating, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Westmoreland Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626-1607, in his honor.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
