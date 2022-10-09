Smithfield
Robert William Smallwood Jr., 70, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home, with his wife at his side.
He was born February 25, 1952, in Edinburg, Va., a son of Robert Smallwood, Sr. and Ilene Baker Smallwood.
Surviving is his wife, Delores Lilley Smallwood; stepson, Jason Nieves; grandson, Michael Nieves; sisters, Sherry Smallwood Painter of Springfield, Va. and Cheryl Lee Menina and family of Hawaii; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
