Uniontown
Roberta A. Witteman, 71, of Uniontown passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, WV.
Born October 23, 1950 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Robert Smitley and Viola Valente.
Beloved wife of 50 years to Albert Witteman; mother of Jason Witteman and the late Eugene "EJ" Witteman. She is also survived by her other siblings and a brother preceded her in death. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Roberta was a caterer and baker and enjoyed life.
Viewing 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown, on Wednesday a Blessing Service in the funeral home at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Mt. View Cemetery, Hopwood. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.