Roberta Ann Boyd Parker peacefully transitioned from this life on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Fayetteville, N. C., at the age of 86.
She was preceded in death by her first-born son, Billy Parker; her former husband, Willie B. Parker; her oldest daughter, LaCondra Ann Parker; and siblings, Rosalie Rayford, Robert Boyd Jr., Conchita Tarpley and Edward Boyd.
Roberta, affectionately known as Bert, "Ma Park", Aunt Bert, or Grandma, was born on October 14 1936, in Toledo, Ohio a daughter of the late Robert Henry Boyd and Julia Ann Bennett Boyd.
There she attended and graduated from Edward Drummond Libby High School. She moved to Washington DC in 1968 and begin working for the federal government. She retired from the Department of Treasury in 1999 with over 30 years of service. In 1975 Roberta graduated from Southeastern University in Washington DC with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. From 1976-1978 Roberta moonlighted as a night-school teacher at Bladensburg High school in Bladensburg, Maryland.
Roberta loved church and loved singing for the lord. She was an active member of Upper Room Baptist Church in Washington DC, where she sang in the choir and was a Girl Scout leader for several years. She later joined Greater Mt. Calvary Church in Washington DC, where she also sang in the choir for many years.
Roberta will forever be remembered for her love and compassion for her family, her love of crossword puzzles, and her famous catch-phrases like, "Somebody's CRAZY", and "There they go on that SOAP-BOX". Roberta never smoked, never cursed, and never drank alcohol. She was truly a purified spirit and heaven's gift to the earth! She will be sorely missed.
She was the loving mother of two surviving children, Lisa Marie Tillery Youngsville, NC; and Timothy Edward Parker, Washington DC. She is also survived by six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Sylvia Tarpley, Uniontown; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Pastor Gary Yarbrough officiating. Internment will immediately follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance, PA.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
Masks are required to attend.
