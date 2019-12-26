Fairchance
January 8, 1928 -
December 20, 2019
On Friday, December 20, 2019, Roberta Batcho, also known as “Bertie”, loving wife of John P. Batcho of Crucible and mother of three children, passed away from this earth to Heaven at the age of 91.
Roberta was born January 8, 1928, in Hopwood, to Doyle and Lena Michener Peck.
Roberta loved Jesus Christ, The Messiah. She asked Jesus to be her Lord and Savior when she was 19 years old. She would like you to know how to do this through the ABC’s of Salvation.
ADMIT, BELIEVE, CONFESS. Admit you have sinned. Romans 3:23. Believe in Jesus Christ. John 3:16-17. Confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. Romans 10:9-10. Look up the references in a Holy Bible. This is a free gift from God. You, too, can live eternally in Heaven as Roberta is living. No pain, no sorrow, no crying. Our loving Father is waiting for you to believe in His Son, Jesus Christ.
Bertie had a passion for singing, playing the piano and organ, flower gardening, horseback riding, (Appalachian Wagon Train for 36 years) and Ladies Dart Ball. Bertie always had a revolving door at her home, and she loved reading her Bible. Her favorite passage is Psalm 121. Read it! She was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John.
She is survived by her brother, Frank; three children, Christine, Sharon and Scott; six grandchildren, Hayley, Chris, Shannon, Stephen, Matthew and Scott II; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In the Presence of the Lord Service will be held on December 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 17 N. Morgantown Street, Fairchance. Viewing from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of service, and immediately following her Internment at Mountain View Park, Brownfield, then dinner immediately following at the church. Donations may be given to honor Roberta’s memory to Gideon’s International (www.gideons.org).
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
