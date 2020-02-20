Formerly of
Uniontown
Roberta Colleen Rush Curry passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Roberta “Bert” was born on October 25, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of Robert Cory Rush and Mary Kohrman Rush. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Cory Rush.
Bert graduated from St. John’s Roman Catholic High School and Edinboro University. She was an artist, a teacher, and a graphic designer.
As a young mother, Bert, husband R.J. and son had the opportunity to live in the Middle East. They were fortunate to be able to travel to different countries which inspired more than a few of her paintings. Her daughter was born in Saudi Arabia shortly before returning to the United States.
Left to cherish Bert’s memory are her husband of 44 years, Richard J. Curry; son Benjamin and wife Brianne; daughter Samantha Battle and husband Stewart; five grandchildren, Zachary Lyon, Jemmah J’Adore and Faith Eve Battle, Brodie and Baylee Curry; sister Suzanne Rush; brother Guy M. Rush and wife Jennifer; and nieces Spenser, Julian and Riley Rush.
Bert loved life and living, but mostly she loved her family. She will be missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Per Roberta’s wishes, there will be no public viewing. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Jefferson Street, Uniontown.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
