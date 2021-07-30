Daisytown
Roberta Elizabeth Zahara, 89, of Daisytown, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
She was born Wednesday, March 2, 1932, in Eldora, a daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth Gergenwrath Bowers.
She was a member of the Daisytown AC Club; Roberta loved to play Bingo at the Roscoe and Lock 4 Volunteer Fire Departments. She also loved to polka.
In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zahara (2017); and her sister, Patricia Harosky.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Christine Zahara Tobak of Blainesburg, Terry MacFann and husband Bill of Daisytown and Richard Michael Zahara and wife Erin of Keansburg, N.J.; brother, Robert Bowers; seven grandchildren, Amy Tobak (Keith Kuhns), Mark Tobak, Shannon Charlton (Michael), Ryan Zahara, Meghan Zahara, Maura Zahara Gabell (Joseph), and Kathleen MacFann. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Nathan Kuhns, Abagale Kuhns, Zoey Charlton, Gino Palette, Calhoun Zahara, Brayden Gabell, Cooper Gabell and Lettie Mae.
Per Roberta's request, her funeral services will be private.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
