Roberta Jean Stewart Roberts

Uniontown
Roberta Jean “Bert” Stewart Roberts, 67, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 21, 1953, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Alvin R. Stewart and Gloria R. Lancaster Stewart.
Roberta worked as a custodial engineer for Maple Gardens. She enjoyed going to yard sales and craft stores, working on puzzles and crafts, and enjoyed decorating.
Left to cherish Roberta’s memory are her son, Robert F. Colley Jr. and wife Kimberly of Carmichaels; daughters Lisa Dorsey and husband Raymond of Clarksville, JoAnna Duda of Smithfield, Laura Pishko and husband Peter of Smock, Lorili Roll and husband Gene of Uniontown, Linda Schrecongost and husband Ed of Edinboro, Grace Stewart of Uniontown, Loreen Mego and husband James, and Mary Doyle and husband Ralph of Hopwood; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and her cancer cat, Tabby.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30. A service celebrating Roberta’s life will immediately follow, with Pastor Sandy DeWitt officiating. All Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly inforced. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
