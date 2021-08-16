Roberta Nestor

Uniontown
On Friday, August 13, 2021, Roberta "Bobbie" Elaine Kopnicky Nestor, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at age 89.
Roberta was born October 17, 1932, in York Run, to Steve and Blanche Kopnicky. Roberta graduated from Georges Township High School in 1950.
On September 8, 1951, she married Michael Nestor of Smithfield. They raised three sons, Michael, Gary and Randy; and one daughter, Melanie.
Roberta had a passion for helping with her children's events. She also loved to garden and flowers. She had an infectious smile and a kind and compassionate spirit. She was a lifelong member of the Jednota, Catholic Slovak Women's Lodge and active with several rosary and prayer groups.
Roberta was preceded in death by her father, Steve; and her mother, Blanche; and loving husband, Michael, of 63 years.
She is survived by four children, Michael and wife Jayne, Gary, Randal and wife Denise, Melanie and husband Rick; along with five grandchildren, Randy and girlfriend Nicole, Nicole and boyfriend Danny, Christopher and girlfriend Miranda, Kathleen and husband Robert and Kody.
Viewing will be in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 18. The Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 North Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Entombment will be in Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at Sylvian Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
A Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
