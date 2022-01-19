Brownsville
Roberto Ambrosino Sr., 71, of Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
He was born Nonte Di Procida, Naples, Italy, to the late Vincenco and Libera Di Meo Ambrosino.
He is survived by his son, Roberto Ambrosino; daughters, Susan Ambrosino and Lia Ambrosino; sisters, Yolanda Fortunato, Maria Difraia, Angelina Di Meo, Assunta Della Ragione; brothers, Mario Ambrosino, Luigi Ambrosino; special nephew, Vincenco Fortunato; companion, Barbara Harden and her children, William Harden, Michael Harden, Joy Voytek and Wanda Harden.
He was predeceased by sisters, Flora Ercole and Nina Lucignano; and brother, Michele Ambrosino.
Private services are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.