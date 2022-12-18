Uniontown
Robin Campbell, 64, of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
She was born September 19, 1958, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Richard and Joretta Myers; siblings, Kenneth Myers Sr., and Patty Jordan and her husband, Terry Campbell Sr.
Robin was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother “Nana.”
Surviving are her children, Brad DeWitt and his wife, Kimberley DeWitt, Derek DeWitt, Terry Campbell Jr. and wife, Erica Campbell and Bobbi Jo Campbell and husband, Micah Sutton; grandchildren, Dylan DeWitt, Destiny DeWitt, Tierney Sutton, Trent Campbell, Brynleigh Campbell, Tabitha Sutton, Trevor DeWitt, Blake DeWitt and Rylee Campbell; former husband, Brad DeWitt Sr.; siblings, Twila Chapman and husband, Ken Chapman, Richard Myers; and many nieces and nephews.
She loved God, loved Bingo and loved talking with her kids and grandkids, and daily chats and talks with her brother, Rick and sister, Twila.
It was her request that all arrangements are private.
