Connellsville
Robin R. Davis, 51, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Joining her in death was her fiance, Kenny Metz; mother, Margaret L. Marino; sister, Evelyn S. Burden; brother, Charles E. Davis III; and her father, Charles E. Davis II.
Robin is survived by her three loving children, Kelly M. Hoffer, Douglas W. Davis and Emilio R. Davis; sister, Brenda Brady; brothers, Mark E. Davis, Joseph E. Davis; stepchildren, Heidi Metz and Kenny Metz Jr. (wife Jessica); six grandchildren and one on the way. Also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Robin enjoyed birthday parties, fishing and spending time with family, especially her grandbabies. Robin also loved lying in bed watching Westerns.
Relatives and friends may call GATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LLC, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Decemberer 1, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made toward the funeral expenses.
