Robin R. Tanner

Smithfield
Robin R. Miller Tanner, 54 of Georges Township, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away in the evening of March 18, 2022.
Robin was a daughter of the late Elmer E. and Nell Rose Hardin Miller, born on March 30, 1967, in Uniontown, Pa.
She was married to Eric J. Tanner for 34 years and is survived by her three daughters, Krystal (Christopher) Bowlen, Tonya (Christopher) Kurilla and Brittany Tanner; grandchildren, Hunter and Mackenzie Bowlen and Benjamin and Ella Kurilla. She grew up surrounded and loved by her five older sisters, the late Mabel Rose Miller, the late Margie Bowers, Debra (Richard) George, Judy (Richard) Davis and Elmerr P. Miller and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jim Handschumaker officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance, Pa.
