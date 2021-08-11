Uniontown
Robin Renee Ramirez, 46, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born August 22, 1974, in Richmond, Va., a daughter of Deborah D. Tyson and the late Troy D. Garland.
Robin was a member of Spotswood Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandson. Robin also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Robin was a strong, independent woman who treated everyone like family.
In addition to her mother, left to keep Robin's memory alive are her husband, Saul Ramirez; sons Brandon Ramirez, Jonathan Ramirez, Quenton Ramirez and Houston Ramirez; daughter Juana Ramirez; sister Angela Murphy (Greg); and one grandchild.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be private for the family.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
