Point Marion
Rock E. Goletz, 64, of Point Marion, died Saturday, June 17, 2023.
A gathering of his family and friends, along with a celebration of his life service, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the family home along the New Geneva Road, Point Marion. Pastor Jim Jobes is officiating, and a reception will follow.
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4
Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.
(1) comment
My heart goes out to Anita. God bless you.
