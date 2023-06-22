Point Marion
Rock E. Goletz, 64, of Point Marion, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his home.
Born in Morgantown, W.Va., on June 8, 1959.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Vera Dresman Goletz; and a brother, Donald Goletz.
Surviving are his wife, Anita Childs Goletz; and her son, Keith Intorre, Jr.; three sisters and their husbands, Sandra and James Gearing of Virginia, Nadine and Fred Hauk of Utah, and Vera Kamenos of Greensboro; two brothers and their wives, Edward and Susan Goletz of Arizona, and Gary and Terry Goletz of Masontown; also surviving is one grandson, Rock's little buddy, Brantley Intorre; along with several nieces and nephews, cousins, many close friends and his two faithful furry companions, Fender and Gibson.
Rock was a 1977 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, where he played on the high school football team.
During childhood he was a member of Saint Hubert in Point Marion.
He was employed for many years as a fabricator for Preferred Surfaces in Morgantown, W.Va. Rock loved living along the river. He enjoyed boating, water and snow skiing, and spending time outdoors with close friends and family.
There will be no public visitation. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and will be announced.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
"Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4
