Uniontown
Rocky L. Daniels, 58, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He lived in the home of Fayette Resources on Redstone Furnace Road.
Rocky was a son of the late Kenneth Daniels and Dorothy Leonard Daniels of Markleysburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Roy Daniels, and Richard Daniels and his wife, Sharon; sister Ruby Daniels; and nieces Amy Clark and Crystal Dolan.
Surviving are his sisters, Arlene Jones of St. Cloud, Fla., Joyce Abbott of Monticello, Ga., and Kay Haywood and husband Ron of Lake Lynn. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
All arrangements are private and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.