Vanderbilt
Rodger K. Francis, 21, of Vanderbilt, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
He was born June 18, 2001, in Jeannette, a son of John E. and Leeann Painter Francis of North Huntingdon.
Rodger was the Shop Supervisor / Diesel Mechanic for Student Transport, and worked with the Elizabeth Forward School District. He was avidly pursuing all his credentials to advance in his job and he was a very hard worker.
He was an avid hunter and archer, and attended Liberty Baptist Church, Uniontown.
Rodger is survived by his wife, Nicole R. Coldren; his siblings, Justine (Simon) Loriston of Monessen, and John E. Francis, Logan C. Francis and Alexandra G. Francis, all of North Huntingdon; his in-laws, Pastor Gary and Karen Coldren; brother-in-law, Derek Coldren; grandmother, Janet G. Francis of Pleasant Hills; Nicole's grandparents; also numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Logan and Dorothy Painter, and John Francis.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Reverend Robert Weeber, officiating.
In lieu to flowers, a contribution can be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 183 Oliver Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
For online condolences, please visit snyderfuneralservices.com.
