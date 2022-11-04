Uniontown
Rodney Alan Harris, Jr. was born October 5, 1996, in Uniontown. He departed this life into eternal rest Sunday, October 30, 2022.
With his first breath, he brought joy to his parents' heart and continued to envelop a spirit of tranquility within the family. He was a peaceful, fun-loving soul. His mere presence and contagious laugh could lighten the most difficult situations. He loved spending time with his children, family, and friends.
His interests were diverse, but Rodney loved playing football, basketball and riding quads and continued to enjoy these outlets through high school and beyond. Often you could find him at Grant Street Park as an integral part of the summer leagues. There were few musical genres that he didn't like, but his heart migrated to Rap, Hip-Hop and of course his mother's Gospel songs.
Rodney was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Michael Leslie Howard; great-grandfather, Edward Harris, Sr.; uncle, Craig Howard; best friends/brothers, Kaii and Keonte McCargo.
He is survived by parents, Rodney Alan Harris, Sr., Denetta Howard-Harris; his brothers, Justin Howard, Daryl Ricks, Jr., Deion Ricks, Sr.; his one and only baby sister, Amyah Harris; special cousins, Michael Howard Jr. and Isaiah Howard; and best friend/brother, Marquis Johnson. Rodney's legacy will live on through his children, Rodney Alan Harris, III (Halley Farrell) and Romeri Rayan'Dior; and stepson, Shawn Jr., (Taneia Miller). He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Howard-Fernandez; and paternal grandparents, Mrs. Agnes Harris (great-grandmother), Carol Bryant and Kenneth C. Fields, Sr.; extended grandparent, Kathy and Henry Austin; uncles, Calvin Bryant, Jr., Kenneth Fields, Jr., Michael Fields, Michael Howard, Sr. (Nora), Kaz McClain, and Michael Howard (Gina); aunts, Leslie Howard-Watts (Monique); nephews, Deion Jr., Darien, Aryie; nieces, Cali, Darielle, Darionna, and Laela; and several cousins, other relatives and friends.
Our angel will be missed, but will always live in our hearts.
Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, November 5, in St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 187 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, with Pastor Alfred Thompson eulogizing.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through lantzfh.com.
