East Millsboro
Rodney S. Eagle, 55, of East Millsboro, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born February 23, 1965, in Oberlin, Ohio, a son of the late Eudorse Lewis and Barbara Ann Miller Eagle.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 33 years, Kathy Moore-Eagle; two sons, Michael Eagle and Erik Eagle; one brother, Brad Eagle; two sisters, Martha Nichols and Patty Moore; also survived by several aunts and uncles.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Services are private for his immediate family only. Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.