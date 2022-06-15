Uniontown
Rodney Thomas Banks, 76, passed away at his home in Uniontown on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
The son of the late Duane Gordon Banks and Janet Porter Banks, Rod was born October 4, 1945.
He was a 1963 graduate of Gateway Senior High School and earned a B.A. in accounting, from Grove City College.
He served in the US Army as a helicopter pilot and spent one year in Vietnam. He flew as a commercial pilot for eight years and worked for 25 years as a legal administrator. Rod also served as a volunteer driver for Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Fayette County.
In accordance with Rod’s wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and caregivers of 365 Hospice, 2549 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville.
