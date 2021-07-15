Rodney Willis Jackson III, son of Robert J. and Estelle B. Fulton, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, in the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Cardale. A funeral service will immediately follow with burial at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.
To send condolences and floral tributes, visit www.lantzfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
