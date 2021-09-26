formerly of Newell
Roger A. Diederich, 87, died Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born on the family farm near Newell in Jefferson Township, Fayette County, October 4, 1933, a son of the late Fred and Verna Diederich.
He was also preceded in death by sisters, Eileen Kriss, Grace McCune, Dorothy Peters; and brother, Fred Diederich.
He is survived by sister, Mary Carolyn Novak (William); sister-in-law, Marion Diederich; along with very good friends, Kristy Scherf and her husband and family; as well as many nieces and nephews from all branches of the family.
Roger was a graduate of Brownsville High School. He then embarked on a long career in the military, serving 2 years in the U.S. Army, and just shy of 18 years in the U.S. Navy. His assignments on various Navy vessels took him all around the world including a visit to the continent of Antarctica during "Operation Deep Freeze". He was a Viet Nam veteran serving aboard the USS Forrestal. As a survivor of the fire disaster aboard the USS Forrestal in 1967, he was awarded a commendation for his actions to help save his ship.
After his service career, he worked for Anchor Hocking Glass in Charleroi.
After retiring he moved to Indiana, where he resided until his health declined. He was a resident of Amber Hills Nursing Home in Ebensburg at the time of his passing.
Throughout his life, Roger was an avid fisherman and hunter and also a passionate Pittsburgh Pirates baseball fan. In later years he loved to write poetry and some of his works were published.
Services will be private and interment will be at Lafayette Memorial Cemetery in Fayette County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.