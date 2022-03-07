Lemont Furnace
Roger Curtis Marva, 50, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1971, to Lewis and Marsha Maddas Marva.
Roger was a graduate of Laurel Highlands Senior High School, he earned a degree as a cardiovascular technician from Palm Beach State College, but mostly enjoyed his job as an over the road truck driver for many years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Jacqueline Maddas; brothers, Eric (Michelle), Christopher and Justin all of Lemont Furnace; special aunts, Jill Hagar and Lisa (Brian) Quarrick; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CARWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa., from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday March 8, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the time of the service, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with Reverend Bob Miller officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
