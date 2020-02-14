Dunbar
Roger Dale Hall Jr., 53, of Dunbar, died Monday, February 10, 2020, in Brownsville.
He was born June 5, 1966, in Connellsville, a son of Roger Dale Hall Sr. and Shirley Tressler Hall.
He was a truck driver.
Surviving are his parents; son Ryan Graft; daughter Sarah Graft; brothers and sisters Renota Tressler Detrick, Christopher Hall, Todd Hall, Robbie Hall and Robin Hall; grandson Tyler; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Chancey Tressler and Margaret Tressler.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of services, Saturday, February 15, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.