Smithfield
Roger Dale Sapp, 73, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born in Morgantown, W.Va. April 5, 1947, a son of the late Philip and Reatha Wolverton Sapp.
Before retiring, he was employed as a coal miner at Bailey Mine in Carmichaels. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming.
He was predeceased by his parents and a multitude of siblings. Roger was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving are many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, his viewing and service are by invitation only at noon Saturday, December 26, with Pastor Walter Sapp and Pastor Gary McFadden officiating. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
