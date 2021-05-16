Waltersburg
Roger Howard Smith, Jr., 54, of 641 Old Route 51, Waltersburg, Pa, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital. He was born January 31, 1967 in Brownsville.
Left to cherish his loving memory and sadly missed by, his loving fiance, Connie L. Dressel (Baby!); stepchildren Felicia Baker, Belle Vernon, Kevin Baker, Belle Vernon, and Melanie Baker, Waltersburg; his step granddaughters whom he would call "Pappy's Babies!". Arianna, Belle Vernon, Kam'ar, Belle Vernon, Aleksandra, Masontown, and a grandbaby on the way; brothers, George Smith, Republic, John (Sharon) Smith, Fredericktown; sisters, Cheryl Smith, Uniontown, Brenda (Dean) Roberts, Dilliner, Bonnie (Lee) Means, Adah. He is also survived by his loving niece, Macey Means; nephew, Hunter Means; and many more nieces and nephews.
Roger was an outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish and shoot his bow. He loved to lend a helping hand to anyone who was in need, and had a heart of "gold." He was very funny and outgoing.
A memorial service will be at Upper Middletown United Methodist Church, 506 Old Route 51 Road, Smock, PA 15480 on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 12 pm. Private interment.
