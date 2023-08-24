Brownsville
Friday, August 25, 2023
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 6:32 am
Brownsville
Roger Keith Sargent Sr., 59, earned his wings Sunday, August 20, 2023. He fought a courageous fight for the last 11 months, with Stage IV Small Cell Lung Cancer, with his family and fiancee supporting him in every way. We will miss him so much.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 24, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of funeral service Friday, August 25, in the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
