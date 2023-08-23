Brownsville
Roger Keith Sargent, Sr., 59, earned his wings Sunday, August 20, 2023. He fought a courageous fight for the last 11 months, with Stage IV Small Cell Lung Cancer, with his family and fiancee supporting him in every way. We will miss him so much.
He was born October 17, 1963, in Brownsville, to the late Robert K. Sargent Sr., and Ruth Ann Boyd Sargent, who survives.
He loved his sons, Roger (Rog) K. Sargent, Jr. of Brownsville, and Bryan Sargent (Maria) of Youngwood. He spent hours on end with them in the garage tearing motorcycles apart and rebuilding them. His boys were his reason for fighting! His fiancee, Brenda and sister, Robin cared for him and encouraged him daily.
His passion was his purple Hellcat Challenger. For those that never saw him rip through town or saw one of his burnouts, you missed out. Roger was always the dare or dare too! Those who knew him will agree! No Fear & Love for speed!
In addition to his sons, Roger is survived by his siblings, Robin Toth of Brownsville, Rosalie Kindinis of Campbell, Ohio, Robert "Buff" K. Sargent, Jr. (Mary Jo) of Mechanicsville, Md., Rhonda Miller (Chuck) of Harrison City; his loving fiancee, Brenda Cole of Brownsville; and his two dogs, Victor and Vickie; grandpuppies, Harley and Lettie, and grandkitty, Chloe. He will also be missed by his sons' mother, Bobbie Ann Sargent of Brownsville.
Also surviving are nephews and nieces, Martin Libertini, Jr. (Lisa), Carey Lynn Libertini, Phillip Kindinis and Elias and Persia, Kyle Sargent, Casey Quade (Chris) and Kylee Jo, Jackie (Mike) Mehl and Jaylyn and Tyler, Mike Casper, Jonathan (Katie) Miller, Kristen Miller.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 24, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of funeral service Friday, August 25, in the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
