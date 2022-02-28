Shoaf
Roger L. Moldovan, 78 of Shoaf, Smithfield, passed away at home on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
He was born December 11, 1943 in Uniontown, a son of the late Emil and Lenora Moldovan.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Stella Moldovan; son, Roger L. Moldovan Jr.; grandson, Christian Moldovan; great-grandson, Christian Moldovan Jr.; brother, Bill Moldovan and his sister, Anna May Terry.
Surviving are his son, Bryan K. Moldovan; grandson, Randy Moldovan; granddaughters, Madison Moldovan, Taylor Moldovan and Breanna Moldovan; significant other, Melanie Gillum; stepsons, Coty Gillum, Tyler Gillum, Michael Pickard and Zildjian Pickard; brother, Robert Moldovan; sister, Judy Ray Moldovan; and nieces and nephews.
Roger was employed for many years and retired from Boilermakers Local 154.
The family will greet friends and family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.