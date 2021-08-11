Roger L. Peterson

Connellsville
Roger L. "CAT" Peterson, 67, of Connellsville, Dunbar Township, died Monday, August 9 , 2021, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville. He was born October 10, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Rev. Herbert A. and Sarah Mullen Peterson.
He was a foreman and heavy equipment operator out of Local #66 Operators Union, Pittsburgh, and was a member at Wesley Chapel.
He is survived by his fiancee, Nina Smith of Connellsville; son Lee Peterson and wife Jamie of Smithton; daughter Jessica Peterson (Greg Antol) of Smithton; grandchildren Brianna, Brynn, Jesse, Logan, Gavin, Maurice, Sequoia and Sincree; stepchildren Jaclyn, Jeffrey, Robert and Nickolas; his brother, George Peterson and wife Alma of Bethel Park; sisters Mary Ann Nagy of Scottdale, Martha Lukas and husband Victor of Connellsville, and Darlene Govern (Tim Gootz) of New Stanton; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 12, in the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Second Street, Smithton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, with Pastor Jim Myers officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
