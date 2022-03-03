Perryopolis
Roger Lee Baldwin, 64, of Perryopolis passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born on November 25, 1957, a son of the late Joseph Kenneth Baldwin, Sr. and the late Shirley Irene Shaffer Baldwin.
He was a 1975 graduate of Frazier High School, and a member of the Perryopolis Heritage Society.
Roger is survived by his sister, Neka Kay Giles of Layton; brother, Joseph Kenneth Baldwin, Jr. and his wife Brenda of Connellsville; nieces, Tiffany Smith and her husband Brian of Perryopolis, Ashley Wright and her husband Randy of Charleroi, Megan Walliser and her husband Brad of Ohio; several great-nieces and nephews.
Roger's family will receive friends from 3 - 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis, Pa.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com
