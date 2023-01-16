Roger Lee Murray

Point Marion
Roger Lee "Curly" Murray, 56, of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
He was born Tuesday, September 6, 1966, in Morgantown, West Virginia, son of the late Raymond J. Murray and Mable G. Mayfield Murray.
He is survived by two sons, Raymond Chipps and girlfriend, Vicki Plum, of Point Marion, William Kalbaugh, of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; one daughter, Serenity Murray, of Morgantown; three brothers, William G. Murray and wife, Brenda, of Point Marion, John Murray of Point Marion, Benny Ray Plum and Mandy Bryner of Fairmont, West Virginia; and nieces and nephews.
Curly loved working with his hands making many different types of crafts, repairing lawn mowers, and he especially loved to go junking.
Friends will be received in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, and from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Wednesday, January 18, when services will be held in the funeral home. Interment follows in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Masontown, West Virginia.
Donations may be made to the family in care of the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.