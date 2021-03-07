Smithfield
Roger Lee Wiles, 69, of White House, Smithfield, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
He was born December 12, 1951, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Dale Wiles and Hazel Ann Myers Wiles; loving wife, Mildred House Wiles; brother John Wiles; sister Nancy Wiles; and brothers-in-law Ken Ansel and Fred Lewis.
Surviving are his brothers and sisters, Linda Ansel, Sandy Lewis, Debbie and Mark Spork, Terry and Terri Wiles, and Jeff Myers; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leroy and Alpha Dillow, and Lisa, Jeff and Parker; several loving nieces and nephews; and very close friends Delores Morrow, Les Morrow; and his business partner, Mike Morrow.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Monday, March 8, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
