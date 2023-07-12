Point Marion
Roger "TT" Terrence Young Jr., 41, of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Chelsea Young, Roger Young III and Terrence Young; his parents, Deborah and Roger Young; grandchildren, Novlee, Katalina, Lillian and Sheppard; brother, Richard Young; grandmother, Gloria Kostelnik; companion, Shaunna and her children; side-kick, Eric "Dirty E" Young; and numerous family members and friends.
Roger was predeceased by his grandfather, Eugene Kostelnik.
Roger's life revolved around his children. He was a generous man who would give everything he had to someone in need. Although sometimes stubborn, he had an amazing sense of humor. Roger will always be remembered as a great man. He was one of a kind.
Roger, a graduate of Uniontown High School, and had several hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boat fishing, the Steelers, and sometimes gambling.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, in GATES FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY LLC, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, where a prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Connellsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.