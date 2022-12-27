Romualdo Gino Gallo

formally of Newell
Romualdo "Romeo" Gino Gallo, 89, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away peacefully at his home in Bonita Springs on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was a former resident of Newell, PA.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 12 years; and his four children, Toni Lee Bozek and her husband, Gerard of Uniontown, Gina Marie Chiki and her husband, Albert of Bonita Springs, Fla., Mario Gallo and his wife, Valerie of Newell, Rosemarie Hewitt and her husband Lee of Hopewell, stepson, Jeffrey McCafferty and his wife Danelle of Bonita Springs, Fla., brother Primo Gallo of New York; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Romualdo was born in Nocera Terinese, Italy, son of the late Fiducia Gennarina Amendola and Anthony Gino Gallo. He came to the United States as a citizen in 1951. He settled in the Boro of Newell, where he retired from Allied Chemical after 45 years as an electrician and managed the Newell Water Authority for many years. He was very active in his Community as a Lifetime Volunteer Fireman. He was a lifetime member of the Santa Barbara Club, served on the Newell Credit Union Board, and was a member of the United States Steel Worker of America.
He enjoyed gardening in Newell, Pa and Bonita Springs, Fla. and kept active as a member of the Bonita Springs Moose 1454 Lodge. Romualdo loved his dog, Honey and his grand dogs which will miss him greatly.
He was predeceased by his late wife, Pearl Todaro Gallo of 48 years; and his brother, Camillo Gallo.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, in the Eley/McCrory Funeral Home, Inc. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
